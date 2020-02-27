N Chandrababu Naidu trying to create rift between different regions: YSRCP leader

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): YSRCP leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu on Thursday slammed TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu for trying to create a rift between different regions.

"The TDP chief is trying to create a rift between different regions and create chaos in the state. It is not correct for N Chandrababu Naidu to hamper the development of all regions," he said in a press meet.

He said that the people at Vishakhapatnam Airport opposed TDP Chief as he went there to propagate against Visakhapatnam as executive capital of Andhra Pradesh.

He defended the police for blocking Chandrababu from leaving the airport and go for 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra' and asked how can he expect support from people.

"How can N Chandrababu Naidu expect support from people of north Andhra region for his Yatra to bat for Amaravati and against Visakhapatnam," he asked.

Rambabu said that all the people are equal before the law and the police did their duty, to prevent any untoward incident and failure of law and order situation. (ANI)

