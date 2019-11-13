Representative image
NABARD to devise plan to help peach, walnut farmers of J-K

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 20:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is set to lay out a plan to help peach and walnut farmers in Jammu and Kashmir get increased yields and good prices, its chairman said.
Speaking to ANI on sidelines of sixth World Congress on Rural & Agriculture Finance, NABARD chairman Harsh Kumar Bhanwala said the bank will lay out a plan to help the farmers as per Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's instructions.
The NABARD chief said that it will chalk out a plan with an agriculture university for increased farm yields.
"We can also help the farmers to get better prices through National Agriculture Market (eNAM). Major buyers can also be contacted through digital platforms," he told ANI.
Bhanwala further said: "NABARD will work with the Agriculture Ministry on their vision for mandis."
Speaking at the event earlier, the Finance Minister asked the NABARD chief to visit Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that the farmers get the correct price of their produces in the next season.
"You are aware that recently we used NAFED to procure apples from Jammu and Kashmir so that there is no single farmer left with his unsold apples. I am ensuring that I will take the Chairman of NABARD to Jammu and Kashmir so that the agri producers can get the right price for their next crop of saffron, peaches and walnuts," Sitharaman said. (ANI)

