NABCB secures international equivalence for personnel certification

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): India's national accreditation body, the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) has secured international equivalence for its accreditation programme for personnel certification bodies in Singapore during the annual meetings of the Asia-Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC).

The NABCB signed the Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) of the APAC for its accreditation programme based on international standard, ISO/IEC 17024, an official statement said.

The standard includes requirements for the development and maintenance of the certification schemes for persons upon which the certification is based.

With the above recognition, NABCB hopes to facilitate the export of Indian services and skills into the world market by attesting that persons are certified following international standards by the certifying bodies, according to the statement.

"Personnel certification would support many professionals in India, especially those who do not have formal education or certificate programme. Any person carrying ISO/IEC 17024 certificate with NABCB logo will be internationally recognised," it said.

The certificate can also be used by regulators for establishing confidence in certified personnel for different activities.

NABCB, a constituent Board of the Quality Council of India, an autonomous body attached to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is responsible for the accreditation of certification or inspection bodies as per applicable international standards under an international system of equivalence.

Accreditation reduces the risk for business and its customers by assuring that accredited Conformity Assessment Bodies (CABs) are competent to carry out the work they undertake within their scope of accreditation.

Accreditation has become an essential tool for getting acceptance of inspection, testing and certification done in India internationally and it is referenced in many bilateral Free Trade Agreements like the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement in which NABCB accreditation is a requirement for certification of electronic and telecom products, the statement said.

NABCB has currently accredited one certification body for Personnel Certification and has four applicants. The programme will help professionals to get certified based on their competence in any required field.

The accreditation body is already supporting Ministry of AYUSH and has accredited a certification body for certification for Yoga professionals, which would promote Yoga certification scheme internationally. (ANI)

