Nabha residents shower sanitation worker with flowers amid corona crisis

Patiala (Punjab) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): In a generous gesture, residents of Nabha in Patiala applauded sanitation workers by clapping for them and showering flower petals on them on Tuesday, who are ensuring cleanliness amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some people even offered garlands of currency notes to one of the workers.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh posted the video where people of Nabha were seen lauding the sanitization workers and appreciated their benevolent gesture.

"Pleased to see the applause and affection showered by people of Nabha on the sanitation worker. It's heartening to note how adversity is bringing out the intrinsic goodness in all of us. Let's keep it up and cheer our frontline warriors in this War Against #Covid19," Singh tweeted.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

