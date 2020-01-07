NACOF to buy maize from farmers of Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): In the Kharif and Rabi marketing year 2019-20, maize will be procured from the farmers of Chhattisgarh by the Indian National Farmers Produce, Processing and Retail Cooperative Association (NACOF).

The NOC has been issued by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led government on Tuesday from the Ministry of Food (Mahanadi Bhavan), Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection to purchase maize from the farmers of the state.

According to the order issued by the Food Department, the amount for the maize purchased will be paid in advance to farmers by NACOF.

As per an official release, the maize will be lifted only once the farmers are first paid online in their bank account. Maize will be procured in the agricultural produce mandis of the state. Mandi fees and destitute charges payable to the state mandis for procurement of maize will be paid by NACOF. The minimum support price fixed by the Government of India for the year 2019-20 season for fair, average quality rabi and Kharif maize will be Rs 1760 per quintal. Farmers will not be paid less than the minimum support price for the purchase of maize by NACOF.

In Rabi Kharif marketing year 2019-20, the work of maize procurement will be done in digital mode in the account of farmers through a fully computerised system. Good quality maize will be purchased.

Acquired maize will be disposed of by NACOF themselves and no loss will be reimbursed by the state government. No administrative expenditure will be paid by the state government to NACOF for the purchase of maize. On the basis of these terms and conditions, NACOF has been granted NOC by the state government for the purchase of maize. (ANI)

