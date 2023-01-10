Nadda chairs meet with BJP Gen Secys, deliberate on strategy for party programmes under G20

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary meeting, which was chaired by party president JP Nadda on Tuesday, drew a sketch of the ways the party can use its wide base to make the G20 programmes which are in line a huge success this year.

This comes in the aftermath of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the BJP office bearers recently in which he had asked the party to take initiatives for the G20 presidentship programmes.

"As a party what we need to do is to ensure the G20 is a massive success. It is a big opportunity for us to show the world India's culture and heritage. People from across the world will come to India and we need to show them this incredible India. As the world's largest party, our party workers will help mobilise for any such programmes," a top BJP source told ANI.

BJP national Vice President Baijanta J Panda has been nominated by the party president JP Nadda for G20 initiatives with the central government, sources informed.



"Make each and every Indian feel proud of this achievement and make them also a participant of this historic occasion," the Prime Minister has said on multiple occasions including in his meeting with the top leaders of all political parties on the G20 issue.

In response to this, a national office bearer said after today's meeting on the idea for the party to help with programmes, "We would love to be a part of the initiative that is a matter of pride for all Indians. It is nothing to do for a political party because it is not a political programme."

During the upcoming BJP national executive while the party will be moving resolutions about political and economic development in the country and the role played by the Narendra Modi-led central government.

"An important aspect could be to talk about India's foreign policy and India's contribution to this sector. The party could bring in a resolution on this and it is likely that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar may be asked to speak On the G20 presidency in particular in the upcoming meeting," sources said.

India formally assumed G20 Presidency from Indonesia on December 1.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

Indonesia had last November handed over the G20 presidency to India in the presence of PM Modi for the coming year at the Bali summit. (ANI)

