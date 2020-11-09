Nadda chairs meet with BJP general secretaries, all Morcha presidents

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday chaired a meeting with the party's national general secretaries and president of all Morchas at party headquarters here in the national capital.

"Chaired meeting of BJP General Secretaries and all Morcha Presidents at BJP HQ, New Delhi," Nadda tweeted.

In September, Nadda had announced his new team of office-bearers that saw some major inclusions such as Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao, Saroj Pande, and Anil Jain being replaced as general secretaries. (ANI)