Nadda, CMs of 12 BJP-ruled states offer prayers to 'Ram Lalla' in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda along with the Chief Ministers of 12 BJP-ruled states, offered prayers to 'Ram Lalla' after visiting the Ram Temple construction site on Wednesday.



This was the first such visit by the BJP chief to the Ram Janmbhoomi after the Supreme Court's verdict on the issue.

The group's visit assumes significance as Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for Assembly polls early next year. The scheduled visit also includes offering prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple and Saryu Ghat.

The BJP national president is being accompanied by his wife on the visit, and the families of the CMs will also be a part of the convoy.

The BJP chief arrived in Varanasi on Sunday ahead of the inauguration of phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Prime Minister, who was on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, chaired a meeting with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states in Varanasi. Nadda was also present in the meeting. (ANI)