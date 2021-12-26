Nadda condoles deaths in blast at noodle factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president J P Nadda on Sunday condoled the deaths in the boiler blast at a noodle factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

"The news of the untimely demise of many people in an accident at a noodles factory in Muzaffarpur, Bihar is sad. May God give peace to the departed souls. My condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," tweeted Nadda.

At least five people were killed and six others were injured in a boiler blast in a noodle factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Sunday, said District Magistrate Pranav Kumar.



He stated that further investigation into the mishap is underway.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jayant Kant, five fire tenders are present at the site to douse the flames and a rescue operation is underway.

As per locals, the explosion was so strong that it was heard 5 km away from the blast site.

As per officials, the blast took place at 10 am. The adjacent factories were also damaged in the explosion. The police said that the Identities of the labourers who died in the accident are yet to be ascertained as the body parts of the deceased were blown away in the blast.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased in the boiler blast incident. (ANI)

