Nadda condoles demise of Takht Sri Patna Sahib chief

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday condoled the demise of Takht Sri Harmandir Ji Patna Sahib Management Committee president and leader Avtar Singh Hit and called it a "loss for society and the nation and a personal loss."

Nadda tweeted, "The sudden demise of Takht Sri Harmandir ji, Patna Sahib's chief and senior leader Avtar Singh Hit ji is my personal loss along with the society and the nation. You have always been ready to serve the people, your guidance and the spirit of welfare for all have always shown us the way. "



He further tweeted, "Wahe Guru may place the virtuous soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family and followers to bear this immense loss. "

Shiromani Akali Dal president and MP from Ferozepur, Sukhbir Badal, tweeted, "Saddened to learn about the demise of senior Akali leader and President, Takht Sri Harmandir Ji Patna Sahib Management Committee, Jathedar Avtar Singh Hit Ji. On behalf of SAD, I send my condolences to his family. Hit Sahab will be remembered for his contributions to the panth and party."

Avtar Singh Hit died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday. He was a senior Akali leader and president of Takht Sri Patna Sahib Gurdwara Management Board. (ANI)

