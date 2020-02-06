Nadda directs state leaders to reconstitute party's organisational structure at district, booth level

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda on Thursday instructed the state-level leaders to reconstitute the party's structure at booths, Mandal, and district levels at the earliest.

All the state presidents and general secretaries (organisations) have been asked to complete the process as soon as possible.

Party has also issued directives to celebrate a "Samarpan Diwas Programme" in the coming week.

"As per the directions of President Jagat Prakash Nadda Samarpan Diwas programmes are to be celebrated at Booth, Mandal (Zone), District and State level in each state. For these BJP workers, supporters and people at large will contribute their donations to the party which is to be made online and digital-only," read an official statement.

To strengthen the party units at the state and district level, on January 23, BJP Uttar Pradesh had appointed chiefs for 11 districts of the state.

In the fresh appointments, Rajpal Singh Chouhan has been appointed the district unit chief for Moradabad district whereas Vivek Saraswat has been given the charge of Aligarh city.

Last year in November, then BJP working President JP Nadda has laid the foundation stone of party offices for 16 districts. (ANI)