Nadda flags off e-bikes for Namo Kisan Panchayat programme in Gujarat, lists out Centre's welfare scheme for farmers

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 20 (ANI): Kickstarting his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat, BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday flagged off the e-bikes for Namo Kisan Panchayat programme in Gandhinagar.

On the occasion, Nadda listed out the welfare schemes rolled out by the Central government for the farmers and hailed PM Modi for launching the schemes.

"All the leaders used the name of farmers strategically but did nothing for them. If there is anybody who has done things on the ground for the farmers in independent India, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Listing down the schemes for the farmers, the BJP chief said that the Modi government worked to strengthen the poor during the pandemic through PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

"When the tragedy struck a century ago, more people died of starvation than from disease. The corona pandemic was the biggest tragedy of the century. Prime Minister Modi worked to strengthen the poor people by giving 5 kg wheat, 5 kg rice and pulses to 80 crore people by running PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The scheme is ongoing even today," he said.

"Nobody thought about the farmers. But PM Modi did the work of sending Rs 6,000 annually to the account of more than 11 crore farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The budget for the farmers has been increased by six times," Nadda added.



Exuding confidence in the work done by the BJP government in the state and at the Centre for the farmers, the BJP chief said that the leaders of the party can confidently go among the public.

"There are a few people who've always done politics in the name of farmers. But BJP has worked to alleviate the pain of farmers by understanding them. I can confidently say that it's just BJP leaders who can go among public and say we've worked for you," he said.

Later in the day, Nadda will participate in a mega road show in Morbi town.

On the second day of his visit, Nadda will hold organisational meetings at the state party headquarters in Gandhinagar. He will be given a detailed report card by the state party leadership about the preparations in the run-up to the assembly elections to be held later this year.

Nadda will also be addressing a Professor Summit on the second day of his visit in which he will address professors and teachers from various academic institutions to talk about the BJP's vision for the country and the contributions made by the Modi government in the field of education.

Nadda will also be addressing the concluding session of the mayor's conference that is taking place in the state capital. Mayors from BJP-ruled states will participate in the two-day conference that is taking place in Gujarat.

Nadda will be accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP state president CR Patil during the programmes. BJP will be seeking its sixth term in office in the Gujarat polls to be held later this year. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for over 27 years with Narendra Modi serving as its longest-term Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014. (ANI)

