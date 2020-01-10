Nadda, Harsh Vardhan hold meeting ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda and party leader Dr Harsh Vardhan held an organisational meeting here on Friday.

They held meetings in five assembly constituencies include Tri Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Burari, Timarpur and Chandni Chowk in the national capital.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on Monday with the Election Commission announcing that assembly polls in the national capital will be held in on February 8.

Election notification will be issued on January 12 and the last date of nomination of candidates is January 21.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 22. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24. (ANI)