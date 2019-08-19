Nadda holds door-to-door campaign for BJP's membership drive in Telangana

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India] Aug 19 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party working president Jagat Prakash Nadda visited Telangana's EWS colony and held a door-to-door campaign for the party's membership drive here today.

He was accompanied by BJP State president Dr K Laxman and Former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatraya.

Nadda, who is the former Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare welcomed people who are willing to join the BJP and signed on their membership forms.

He also planted trees at BR Ambedkar Junior College in Baghlingampally.

A press note released on Saturday from BJP's headquarters in Delhi had said that Nadda will reach Hyderabad and address a rally at the Exhibition ground where membership drive was scheduled. (ANI)

