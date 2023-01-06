Nadda in Karnataka on two-day visit

Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], January 6 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda received a warm welcome in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Thursday. He is expected to attend six events in the Tumakuru and Chitradurga districts during his visit.



The BJP president is on a two-day visit to Karnataka before the state elections. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned that Karnataka is the 'gateway' for BJP in the south.

Nadda is expected to address or take part in several events in the state which include Darshan at Sri Siddaganga Math, Sri Madhara Channayya Math and Sri Taralabalu Math and garlanding of statues of Veera Madhakari Nayaka, Onake Obbavva and Dr BR Ambedkar. (ANI)

