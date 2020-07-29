Nadda inaugurates six district BJP offices in Haryana via video conferencing

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): BJP president JP Nadda inaugurated six district-level party offices in Haryana, through video conferencing, on Wednesday.

Nadda said that the setting up of party offices at the state and district level was being done to strengthen the organisation from the grassroots level.

Party workers from Rewari, Nuh, Palwal, Sonipat, Fatehabad, took part in the video conference held on Wednesday.

"In 2014, after getting elected, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the BJP party offices should be set up at both the state and district levels. The then BJP chief Amit Shah had included it in his list of programmes. He decided that both district and state offices will be made. We have made party offices in 500 places and work on the remaining 400 is in progress and will be completed soon," Nadda said.

Regarding Haryana, he said that party leaders and workers from the state should focus on completing the work for party offices.

"The BJP will have a party office soon in all 22 districts. One district level office is already functional and six have been inaugurated today. The foundation stone of seven more districts will be laid down in the coming month, and the sole remaining Sirsa district too will have an office soon," he added. (ANI)

