'Nadda interacts with BJP office-bearers, reviews measures taken for helping people during COVID-19'

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Friday said that its president JP Nadda interacted with party office bearers and reviewed various measures taken with regard to helping people in view of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Nadda on Thursday reviewed with BJP office-bearers the various campaigns run by the party to help the needy and spread awareness on COVID-19.

"BJP president JP Nadda discussed with party's office-bearers in several states of North Zone, South Zone, West Zone and Central Zone regarding the measures taken to help people during COVID-19 outbreak. The district and mandal-level party office bearers were also present in the meeting held via audio conference and telephones," Hussain told ANI.

"The BJP president also asked party workers to create awareness among the people to download the Aarogya Setu app," he said.

The app enable people to assess their risk of contracting coronavirus.

Hussain said that every possible step is being taken to combat COVID-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every possible step is taken to fight against coronavirus and all the people are with him. In the health sector, Rs 15,000 crore has been announced by the Centre. It is being ensured that there is no shortage of PPE kits, masks and ventilators," he remarked.

"The Prime Minister has made 11 core teams which are monitoring the situation. The whole world is appreciating how the Prime Minister is leading the fight against this disease," he added.

Asked about the rising cases in the country, the BJP spokesperson said, "With the rise in COVID-19 cases, some state governments have called for increasing the lockdown period while some have already increased the period."

"We have fought this disease with courage. Hotspots areas where cases have occurred have been sealed. People should strictly follow lockdown and it is the only way to defeat COVID-19," Hussain said. (ANI)

