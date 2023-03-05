Nadda interacts with foreign parliamentarians, leaders, experts at BJP HQ under 'Know BJP' campaign

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda interacted with a select group of foreign policy experts from various countries, politicians, and Members of Parliament at BJP headquarters on Saturday.

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott met and interacted with Nadda under the 'Know BJP' campaign, at the party's headquarters.

Abbott has served as a member of the Australian House of Representatives (1994-2019). He was the Prime Minister of Australia from 2013 to 2015. He also held the position of Leader of the Opposition from 2009-2013.

Apart from Abbott, Shahriar Alam (MoS for Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh), Reinhard Butikofer (MEP Germany, Green Party), Dhruv Jaishankar (Executive Director, Observer Research Foundation America), Gordon Flake (CEO, Perth US Asia Centre, Australia), Heungchong Kim (President, Korea Institute for International Economic Policy ROK), Jitesh Gadhia (Member of the House of Lords), Justin Bassi (Executive Director, Australian Strategic Policy Institute), Kaitesi Usta (CEO, Rawanda Governance Board), Lisa Singh (CEO, Australia India Institute), Nicolas Stern (Professor, London School of Economics, UK), Ron Malka (Former Diplomat, Israel), Rory Medcalf (Professor, Australia National University), Stormy-Annika Mildner (Executive Director Aspen Institute Germany, Aspen Institute Germany, Tadashi Maeda (Chairman, Japan Bank for International Cooperation), Tetsushi Sonobe (Dean and CEO of the Asian Development Bank, Japan) and Velina Tchakarova (Founder, FACE Austria) met Nadda at the BJP headquarters.



"During the event, a documentary was shown to them based on the history, struggles, successes, ideology, and contribution of the BJP and BJP governments in nation-building," said Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-charge, the Department of Foreign Affairs, BJP.

Nadda answered the queries of the attendees regarding the role of the BJP in the empowerment of women, the poor, and marginalized sections of society. He also highlighted the participation of BJP members in helping the people in need during Covid pandemic under the party's 'Seva Hi Sangathan' initiative.





The interaction is part of the "KNOW BJP" initiative launched by the BJP National President on the 42nd Foundation Day of the BJP.

Earlier today, while talking to ANI, Vijay Chauthaiwale said, "This event is in continuation of BJP President Nadda Ji's "Know BJP" initiative to give an authentic perspective of the BJP to an overseas audience."

Earlier on January 27, Nadda interacted with the students of Delhi University under the "Know BJP" initiative at the party headquarters in the national capital.

He introduced the students to the BJP's ideology, principles, mission, and work culture.

Nadda discussed BJP's work culture with the students and said, "The BJP governments at the Centre and in the States are dedicated to the empowerment and welfare of all sections of the society, particularly villagers and farmers, Dalits and tribals, youth and women, backwards and oppressed classes."

"The nine years of the Narendra Modi government are full of accomplishments and achievements and are devoted to service of all communities, good governance and welfare and empowerment of the poorest of the poor," Nadda added.

Nadda also told the students how the BJP functions and how the party works as an important bridge between the government and the people of the country. (ANI)

