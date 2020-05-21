Nadda interacts with party leaders of poll-bound Bihar, discusses COVID-19 situation

New Delhi [India], May 21 ( ANI): BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday held a meeting with the party's core committee in Bihar via video conferencing and discussed with them COVID-19 situation, issues related to migrant workers and the assembly polls in the state likely to be held by the end of the year, sources said.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Mos Home Nityanand Rai, BJP General Secretary in charge of Bihar Bhupendra Yadav were among leaders present in the meeting.

According to the sources, Nadda said party leaders and workers should keep in mind social distancing norms and prepare for the polls.

Discussions were held on relief work regarding the coronavirus, self-reliant India and care of migrant workers reaching their native places in Bihar.

Sources said the party's campaign will be focused through social media platforms due to the coronavirus pandemic as social distancing measures have to be kept in mind.

Till the poll campaign starts officially, the party will form at least one WhatsApp group at block level to disseminate information regarding the campaign, sources said.

They said Nadda has asked the party leaders and workers to prepare for all 243 seats as it will help the alliance in the upcoming elections in Bihar.

The sources also said that party workers have been distributing ration for poor and masks and other protective gear for the prevention of coronavirus.

BJP is part of the ruling coalition in Bihar led by JD-U leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Assembly polls are expected to be held by the end of 2020. (ANI)

