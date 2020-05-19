Nadda interacts with party office-bearers from four states over cyclone Amphan

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday held a meeting with senior party office-bearers from Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu via video conferencing regarding cyclone Amphan.

He held a meeting with party's state presidents, state general secretaries and state general secretaries (organisation) of the four states regarding the super cyclone.

He had said in a tweet earlier that a clear directive has been given to BJP workers to cooperate with their state administrations in relief operations and evacuation process of people.

"Super Cyclone Amphan is heading towards coastal region of Orissa, West Bengal, partially touching Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. A clear directive given to BJP workers to cooperate with their administrations in relief operations and evacuation process of people," he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning regarding cyclone Amphan and said that it is likely to move towards West Bengal as an extremely severe cyclonic storm tomorrow. (ANI)

