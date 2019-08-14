BJP working president JP Nadda (File photo)
Nadda meets employees of BJP office and cafeteria

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:35 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The common BJP workers and employees of the cafeteria at the party headquarters were in for a pleasant surprise on Wednesday as the party's working president JP Nadda stepped in.
So much was the astonishment that one of them serving tea in the cafeteria passed Nadda without acknowledging as he couldn't believe that working president could come on a surprise visit.
Many party workers and employees, acknowledged his presence and greeted him with smiles on their faces.
During his short stay at the cafeteria, Nadda enquired about the timing of the lunch availability apart from what all they serve.
He was accompanied by national general secretary Arun Singh, office secretary Mahendra Nath Pandey, spokesperson Sanjay Mayukh and others. (ANI)

