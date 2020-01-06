New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Members of the Bhartiya Baudh Sangh, a Delhi-based Buddhist outfit on Monday met BJP working president JP Nadda at his residence.
Nadda also met members of the Christian community.
"Representatives of Christian and Buddhist communities met BJP national working president JP Nadda in support of Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, in New Delhi. #IndiaSupportsCAA," BJP tweeted.
The CAA grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
Nadda meets members from Buddhist, Christian communities in Delhi
ANI | Updated: Jan 06, 2020 22:50 IST
