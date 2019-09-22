Nadda meets Rahul Dravid in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda on Sunday met former cricketer Rahul Dravid at his residence here.

The meeting between Nadda and Dravid was a part of the BJP's campaign, 'Sampark Se Samarthan Abhiyan.'

Nadda also met Chandrashekar Kambar, a Jnanpith award recipient as part of the BJP's ongoing nationwide campaign on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"After meeting Dravid and Kambar, Nadda will participate in a programme organised in the memory of former Union Minister Ananth Kumar on his birth anniversary," Anil Baluni, BJP's national media convenor, said in a statement.

Dravid, also known as "Mr Dependable", is among five Indians to be inducted in the ICC's Hall of Fame. He had a huge role in shaping the future of Indian cricket as the head coach of India A and India U19 teams.

It was under him that the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar came into highlights. The former Indian captain is now serving as the head of cricket at the NCA from July 2019 to develop Indian cricket from the grassroots level.

Chandrashekar Kambar besides getting the Jnanpith award has been felicitated with many prestigious awards like Sahitya Akademi and the Padma Shri. (ANI)

