Nadda offers prayers at Mahalaxmi Temple in Panaji, Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Thursday offered prayers at the Mahalaxmi Temple in Panaji.

Ahead of assembly polls scheduled for next year, Nadda is on a two-day visit to Goa from Wednesday.

As per the Twitter handle of Nadda's office, he will start off the visit by offering prayers at the Mahalaxmi Temple in Panaji. After that, he will address two meetings of party workers in Valpo and Bicholim.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was appointed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the election in-charge for the state.

Further, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and MP Darshana Jardosh have been appointed as the co-in-charge for the Assembly elections in the state.

Assembly polls in Goa are due in early 2022.

Last month, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation including Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy, former Union Minister Babul Supriyo, former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, Goa TMC leaders Swati Kerkar and Doris Teixeira submitted two memorandums to Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai at the Raj Bhavan, demanding the resignation of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The first memorandum demanded the resignation of Goa CM Pramod Sawant and a high-level judicial inquiry against the BJP ruled government on allegations of corruption levelled by former Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik. (ANI)

