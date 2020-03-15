Nadda orders State BJP units to postpone major party programmes due to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda has issued an order for all the State units of the party to postpone their major programmes in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Nadda also asked party members to hold 'Jan Jagran' to spread awareness about the deadly virus among people.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases across India has reached 107 (including foreign nationals), according to the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)