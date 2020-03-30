Nadda requests BJP workers to contribute Rs 100 each to PM CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday requested party workers to contribute Rs 100 each to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, PM CARES Fund, to help in the fight against COVID-19.

"I want to appeal to you to contribute to PM-CARES Fund. Each contribution will make a big difference in our fight against coronavirus. So, I request party workers to contribute Rs 100 each to PM CARES Fund. I would also want that each party workers to motivate at least 10 supporters to contribute to this fund," Nadda said in a video message.

"Your contribution to this fund is important in the nation's fight against coronavirus. I am sure that on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, crores of party workers will contribute to the same," he added.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister created the PM CARES Fund and appealed to all countrymen to show their support for the cause.

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, including 29 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

