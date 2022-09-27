Nadda slams Vijayan government, says Kerala becoming "hotspot of terrorism, fringe elements"

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Monday attacked the CPI-M-led Left government in Kerala, saying the state is "becoming a hotspot of terrorism and fringe elements" and "communal tensions are increasing".

Nadda, who inaugurated BJP district office in Thycaud and addressed booth presidents and booth Incharges district level meeting in Kowdiar in the state, alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government was involved in corruption.

"The Kerala government is neck deep in corruption. When even the CM office of a state ends up under the ambit of corruption, what else could be more unfortunate about the governance therein? This is how the LDF government is ruining and destroying the state of Kerala," he said.

"Kerala is becoming a hotspot of terrorism and fringe elements. Life is not safe, ordinary citizen not finding himself to be safe. Communal tensions are mounting. The tacit support to culprits by the left govt is nothing but state-sponsored lawlessness," he added.

Nadda said BJP is a structured, cadre-based party that is consistent in its ideology and has a mass following.

He said PM Modi is leaving no stone unturned to uplift each section of society.

"We are lucky to be a part of the BJP as we are the only political party with an ideology which started with Jana Sangh in 1950. The implementation of our ideology is reflected by the fact on our stance on Article 370. Our national commitments is undeterred but the aspiration of regional people are never ignored. We are not just a political party, but a party living on the principles of humanity and social service," he said.

He said the BJP government has always been pro-poor, taking care of the marginalized in every way possible. "To save people from hunger during the pandemic, PM Modi started PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana under which 5 kg of wheat/rice and 1 kg of pulses were provided to every eligible person."

"It is a proactive and pro-responsive government and an example of the same is the rescue during the Ukraine war. Thousands of Indian students were trapped in the conflict zone and were brought back safely to their homes."

He said the new party office is an infrastructure and in this hardware, "you need to put software". "Our karyakartas are software. You need to use this office as Sanskar kendra. Through this office, you need to give sanskar to the karyakartas".

He alleged Kerala is entering into a debt trap.

"The financial discipline isn't being maintained due to the policies of LDF government. This government is synonymous with corruption, and I am sorry to say that CM office is also involved in it.

Not only corruption, but there is nepotism in university appointments as people close to CM are being placed. The powers of Lokayukta are being diluted for protecting the CM office which is involved in corruption."

In order to give boost to connectivity in the state, a significant amount of finance is being infused for strengthening the network of National Highways in Kerala, Nadda said.

"As BJP is the largest political party, we think on all parameters- the Size, Scale and Skill of the party. We have to be well-equipped and enlightened about what can be done in the best of our capacities- for humanity, for the society, and for the people of Kerala," he said.

(ANI)