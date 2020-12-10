Nadda thanks Rajasthan residents for reposing faith in BJP in Panchayat Samiti, Zila Parishad polls

New Delhi [India], December 9(ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the people of Rajasthan for reposing their faith in his party during Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections held in November-December.



"I thank the people of the rural areas of the state, farmers and women for their faith in the BJP in the Panchayati Raj and Zila Parishad elections in Rajasthan. This victory is a symbol of the faith of the village, poor, farmer and labourer in Prime Minister @narendramodi ji," Nadda tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Meanwhile, BL Santosh, National General Secretary (Org) BJP in a tweet said, "In the recently held Panchayat Samiti and Jilla Parishad elections @BJP4Rajasthan wins in 1,833 seats where as @INCIndia lags behind with 1,713 wins . Remember these were rural constituencies with farmers and labourers as major voters. Well done Team Rajasthan BJP."

The counting, which began on Tuesday, continued till late evening but final results are yet to be announced. BJP is leading in both the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti election results. (ANI)

