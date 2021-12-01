Nadda to address 'Global Challenges of the XXI century: Interparty Dimension' on Dec 1

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party President J P Nadda will address the international inter-party video conference - "Global Challenges of the XXI century: Interparty Dimension" - on December 1.



The conference is being hosted by United Russia Party as a part of the celebration of its 20th anniversary. The conference will be inaugurated by the Chairman of the United Russia Party D A Medvedev. Political leaders from more than 30 countries are expected to participate in the conference.

India and Russia have time-tested relations, which are further strengthened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The annual summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is taking place in New Delhi next week, reflects the strength of this partnership. The growing association between Bharatiya Janata Party and United Russia Party adds a new dimension to the partnership between the two countries.

In this context, tomorrow's conference presents a unique opportunity to share views on the role of political parties to face challenges of the 21st century, such as pandemic, terrorism and climate change. (ANI)

