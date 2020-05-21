Nadda to constitute his team soon, new faces may find place in organization: Sources

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): After four months of his appointment as BJP President, J P Nadda is likely to constitute his new team by the end of this month or by the beginning of June, informed sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, Nadda has begun the exercise of constituting his new team of office bearers by holding consultation with senior party leaders. After taking charge of BJP President Nadda could not constitute his team due to elections and then due to Covid-19 crisis across the country.

Sources close to Nadda said that his new team may have some changes with the former union minister likely to accommodate some experienced leaders and may introduce some new faces.

He may also likely to reshuffle responsibility of some of the senior leaders.

"This new team will be a mix of some old guards and new faces. Due to electoral preparedness in Bihar and West Bengal, Bhupendra Yadav and Kailash Vijayvargiya are all set to continue with their responsibilities," said a source.

As in the coming years elections will take place in Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Nadda is likely to give chances to the new faces to lead the party in these states, and senior leaders likely to get some positions in the new team. Apart from that, some former leaders from the state of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh may also get a new place in the national team.

Sources said that Finance Minister Nirmala. Sitaraman, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and some other chief ministers may find a place in BJP's Parliamentary Board, the highest-decision making body in the party.

Former Chief Ministers Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje, who were given responsibilities of Vice President in former President Amit Shah's team, may continue with their responsibilities.

Sources, however, said that they will be in a new role in Nadda's team.

Nadda was supposed to constitute his new team earlier but due to assembly elections and later with spread of coronavirus, it got delayed.

"Since the lockdown 4.0, Nadda has started working in full swing. He is holding regular discussions with senior party leaders and also with state unit leaders," a source said. (ANI)

