Nadda to inaugurate BJP's Jan Jagran Abhiyaan in Delhi to spread awareness on Article 370

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): BJP working president JP Nadda will on September 25 inaugurate the Jan-Jagran Abhiyan in Delhi, a campaign to make people aware about abrogation Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jan Jagran event is a public awareness campaign to apprise people about the outcome of the revocation of Article 370.

"The BJP wants to make Delhi people aware about the revocation of Article 370. In this direction, BJP is going to start a Jan Jagran campaign which will be inaugurated by BJP working president JP Nadda on September 25. The campaign will last for next 15 days," BJP MLA">BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition, Vijender Gupta, said in a press conference.

"We will reach to every corner of Delhi under this campaign and interact with people and answer all their queries about the decision taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," he added.

Under the Jan Jagaran Abhiyan, there will be public awareness in 370 places across the national capital, in which small gatherings and many campaigns will be carried out.

The BJP's Jan Jagran campaign comes ahead of the Assembly polls in Delhi. The campaign is likely to attract lakh of voters. (ANI)

