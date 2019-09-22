BJP working president JP Nadda (File photo/ANI)
BJP working president JP Nadda (File photo/ANI)

Nadda to inaugurate BJP's Jan Jagran Abhiyaan in Delhi to spread awareness on Article 370

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 07:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): BJP working president JP Nadda will on September 25 inaugurate the Jan-Jagran Abhiyan in Delhi, a campaign to make people aware about abrogation Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Jan Jagran event is a public awareness campaign to apprise people about the outcome of the revocation of Article 370.
"The BJP wants to make Delhi people aware about the revocation of Article 370. In this direction, BJP is going to start a Jan Jagran campaign which will be inaugurated by BJP working president JP Nadda on September 25. The campaign will last for next 15 days," BJP MLA">BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition, Vijender Gupta, said in a press conference.
"We will reach to every corner of Delhi under this campaign and interact with people and answer all their queries about the decision taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," he added.
Under the Jan Jagaran Abhiyan, there will be public awareness in 370 places across the national capital, in which small gatherings and many campaigns will be carried out.
The BJP's Jan Jagran campaign comes ahead of the Assembly polls in Delhi. The campaign is likely to attract lakh of voters. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 07:41 IST

Delhi: Landlord, his son allegedly killed tenant over suspicion of theft

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A landlord and his son were arrested on Saturday for allegedly thrashing and killing a 44-year-old widow tenant over the suspicion of theft in Mehrauli, Delhi Police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 07:32 IST

Fashion show organised in Vadodara to spread awareness on...

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): In order to spread awareness about amended Motor Vehicles Act, a fashion show was organised in Vadodara city where models along with children took a unique way to disseminate the cause.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 07:18 IST

Odisha: Herd of wild elephants wreaks havoc in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar

Mayurbhanj/ Keonjhar (Odisha) Sept 22 (ANI): A herd of wild elephants have been wreaking havoc in Odisha's Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts causing 20 deaths and damage to several houses and crops in the past few months.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 05:21 IST

Shivraj has no right to visit Mandsaur after firing bullets at...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Saturday said that senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has no right to visit flood-affected Mandsaur district since he had shed "crocodile tears" after firing bullets at the farmers while serving

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 04:41 IST

Delhi: Woman shot dead by bike-borne assailants

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A 59-year-old woman was shot dead by some unidentified bike-borne assailants near a private hospital in East Delhi's Patparganj area on Saturday morning, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 03:54 IST

K'taka govt allots Rs 50 crore for constructing Anubhava Mantapa...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa-led government on Saturday allotted Rs 50 crore funds from the exchequer for the construction of Anubhava Mantapa in Kalaburagi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 03:40 IST

Andhra: Man commits suicide after killing wife, 1-year-old daughter

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A man allegedly strangulated his wife and one-year-old daughter before committing suicide at Madurwada district of Visakhapatnam on Saturday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 02:29 IST

Pune: 1 held with four elephant tusks worth Rs 80 lakh

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Pune Police on Saturday arrested a person and seized four elephant tusks worth Rs 80 lakh in the market from his possession.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 02:05 IST

Those who cannot accept Vande Mataram have no right to live in...

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Hitting out at Congress party for opposing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Saturday said that those who cannot accept saying Vande Mataram have no right to live in India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 01:34 IST

Will raise pro-people issues during assembly elections, says Congress

New Delhi [India], Sep 22 (ANI) Congress said on Saturday that it will raise "pro-people" issues in the campaign for assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra and will not be distracted by efforts to change the narrative.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:26 IST

Amritsar Police holds meeting with Dusshera committees, briefs...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Amritsar Police Commissioner on Saturday held a meeting of various Dusshera committees to create awareness about the guidelines to ensure safety during Vijayadashami celebrations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:20 IST

Azam Khan's wife gets bail in electricity theft case

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima was granted bail by a court here on Saturday in connection with a case pertaining to electricity theft.

Read More
iocl