Nadda to listen to PM Modi's Mann ki Baat in Delhi along with BJP workers tomorrow

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda who contributed to the party's victory in recently concluded assembly elections in four states, will listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday.

Along with JP Nadda, other BJP workers will also listen to the Mann Ki Baat programme tomorrow morning. They will listen the show at booth number 59, Yamuna Vihar Mandal, North-East District.

Notably, PM Modi will address this radio programme for the first time after winning assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am.

The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014. (ANI)