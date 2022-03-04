Nadda to visit J-K on March 7, to meet senior BJP leaders to discuss Assembly polls to be held in UT

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on March 7 to discuss the upcoming assembly election in the Union Territory, expected to be held by the year-end.

Nadda is expected to meet senior BJP leaders including the core group and review the party activities.



According to sources, Nadda will first visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu.

It is worth mentioning that this will be Nadda's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking over as the BJP national president on January 21, 2020.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently made a very important statement regarding the assembly elections that elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held within six to eight months after the Delimitation Commission submits its findings. The Panel now has May 6 deadline for giving the report. (ANI)

