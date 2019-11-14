New Delhi (India), Nov 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda will visit Uttarakhand on November 15 and will hold meetings with party leaders and booth level workers in the state.
This will be Nadda's first visit to the state after becoming BJP's working president.
Pithoragarh Assembly constituency by-polls in Uttarakhand is scheduled to be held on November 25. The counting of votes will take place on November 28. (ANI)
Nadda to visit Uttarakhand on Nov 15, hold meeting with party leaders, booth workers
ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:55 IST
