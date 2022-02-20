Nadda urges people of UP, Punjab to vote for development, prosperity

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday urged the people of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to cast their vote to maintain the development and prosperity in the states.

The third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is underway while Punjab is voting in a single-phase election.

"With the third phase in Uttar Pradesh, voting is to be held in all the seats of Punjab today. I request all the voters to vote for the prosperity, prosperity and development of the state on this important occasion of the great festival of democracy. Ensure your share in the progress of the state," Nadda tweeted in Hindi.



In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Voting for 117 constituencies for Punjab Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security.

In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies

The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur will take place on March 10. (ANI)

