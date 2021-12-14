Nadda visits biogas plant set up by civic body, Adani Foundation in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday visited a biogas plant set up by Adani Foundation and Varanasi Municipal Corporation in Shahanshahpur area of Varanasi.

"Visited Govardhan Bio Gas Plant, Shahanshahpur in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly trying to promote organic farming in India to increase the income of farmers. This place is playing an important role in encouraging everyone towards this," tweeted Nadda in Hindi.

The Biogas Plant (Varanasi Bioconversion Project) established by Varanasi Municipal Corporation and Adani Foundation under Corporate Social Responsibility Contribution was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.



Today, BJP President JP Nadda, along with Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and others visited the biogas plant set up by Adani Foundation and Varanasi Municipal Corporation in Shahanshahpur at a cost of Rs 23 crores.

Established in Shahanshahpur, this biogas plant was being worked upon for one year. This 90 metric tonne capacity biogas plant will produce 3 tonnes of biogas, 18 tonnes of solid natural fertilizers and 55000 litres of liquid natural fertilizers on full operation.

This production of biological energy is equivalent to 3000 carbon credits. The plant also has a fertilizer research and development laboratory along with a training centre for the promotion of agricultural skills, from which the data received will also be shared with other states. The plant will be operated by "Govardhan Varanasi Foundation SPV". (ANI)

