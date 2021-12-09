Nadda visits Himachal Mahotsav, calls for promoting PM Modi's dream of 'Vocal for Local'

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national President JP Nadda said that Himachal Mahotsav is a good way to encourage Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of "Vocal for Local" adding that people have tried to know about the state and promote it in the last few days.

Nadda was on a visit to Swarnim Himachal Craftsman Exhibition here on Wednesday.

Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday during his visit to Himachal Mahotsav here, Nadda said, "It was a good way to encourage Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of 'Vocal for Local' where Himachal's artwork, textile and music was encouraged. A lot of people tried to know and promote Himachal in the last few days through this. This would be a boost to Himachal's art, artists and culture."



During his visit, the BJP National President appreciated the work done by the artists.

"Artwork is being encouraged here, be it the art made by Himachal. I got the opportunity to see the handicrafts which are being encouraged," he said.

Mahotsav has been organised from December 4 to 9 where different artisans of Himachal put up an exhibition of their artworks. (ANI)

