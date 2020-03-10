Nadda's first CEC as national president, receives PM Modi at BJP headquarters

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Mar 10 (ANI): The Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting held on Tuesday at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg here was special as it was the first time that party chief JP Nadda was in the forecourt of the building to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the protocol, it is the duty of the party president to receive the prime minister whenever he arrives at the party headquarters.

As the prime minister arrived at the headquarters, Nadda presented him with a patka and a rose. Holi as it was, Shah and Nadda sat for a long sharing dinner after Modi left the building.

For the past several years, the job was being done by former party chief and home minister Amit Shah.

The last CEC that took place in the party headquarters was for Delhi elections and Amit Shah was then the party president. It was after three days of CEC that Nadda was announced the party's national chief on January 20.

"This is JP Nadda's first CEC as national president. Receiving the prime minister as party chief must have been one of the kind experience for him as well. It was indeed special," said a senior BJP leader who was part of the meeting. (ANI)

