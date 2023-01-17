Nadda's first rally in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur after extension of term as BJP chief

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): After extension as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda is slated the hold his first programme in electorally-crucial Uttar Pradesh and would address a public meeting in Ghazipur, sources said.

Nadda's term was extended on Tuesday at the party national executive meeting in the national capital. He will continue as party chief till June 2024.

Nadda's holding a public meeting in Ghazipur is significant as the seat is held by the Bahujan Samaj Party. Sources said the rally will be held on January 20. The BJP chief will also hold a meeting with party workers and office bearers.



Sources said Nadda may also visit a party worker and have food at his house.

BJP has given the slogan of 'Mission 80' with the aim to win all Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024.

The party is laying special focus on 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh it could not win in the last general elections.

Afzal Ansari, brother of gangster Mukhtar Ansari, is the MP from Ghazipur.

Like Ghazipur, BJP is giving special thrust to the other seats it lost in the last Lok Sabha elections in other parts of the country. Local BJP leaders are making arrangements for Nadda's visit. (ANI)

