NAFED donates Rs 5 crore to PM CARES fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) donated Rs 5 crore to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES) on Tuesday.

A cheque was handed over to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar by NAFED Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar Chadha.

NAFED has also started the distribution of pulses, during the national lockdown, for the needy.

"Proud to announce start of supply of pulses for Poor announced by Hon'ble PM. First trucks moved for Punjab from Rajasthan. Working overtime to ensure supplies in trying circumstances to all States," Mr Chadha tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had announced the creation of the PM-CARES Fund and urged people to make donations to support the government in the fight against coronavirus.



According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country have reached 1,251, with 101 of these being successfully treated for the disease. (ANI)

