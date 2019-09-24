Nagaland: 2 NDFB cadres apprehended

Longleng (Nagaland) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Assam Rifles">Assam Rifles have apprehended two NDFB (National Democratic Front of Boroland) cadres from Longleng district in Nagaland.

As part of an ongoing crackdown by Assam Rifles">Assam Rifles on insurgent groups, two NDFB cadres were apprehended on September 22, read a statement.

Based on specific information regarding the movement of two militants from Tobu towards Assam, an operation was launched.

During the search, the troops apprehended the cadres namely Janak Boro, 23, and Bijay Boro, 18.

The security forces have recovered one 7.62 mm AK 47 and 29 live rounds.

The two NDFB cadres along with recovered items were handed over to Longleng Police Station for further investigation. (ANI)

