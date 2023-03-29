Nagaland adopts resolution to repeal 2001 Municipal Act

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], March 29 (ANI): First session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly concluded on Tuesday with Members of the House adopting a resolution to repeal the Nagaland Municipal Act, 2001.



The member of the House unanimously resolved to repeal the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001 in toto with immediate effect.



The repeal of the Act was necessitated following the strong protest from the various tribal hohos and civil societies demanding the total review of the Nagaland Municipal Act, 2021.

The house also resolved that the law pertaining to urban local bodies be enacted expeditiously taking into consideration all the grievances of the interested parties so that the election could be conducted in accordance with the law.

The members also deemed that the Urban Local Bodies, ULBs election cannot be conducted unless the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001 is repealed.



The Supreme Court had already directed the state government to conduct the ULB election in the state, to which the State Election Commissioner was notified to hold the election on May 16,2023. (ANI)

