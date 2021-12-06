Nagaland ambush: Candlelight vigil held at Tizit village in Mon district

Mon (Nagaland) [India], December 6 (ANI): Locals held a candlelight vigil at Tizit village on Monday over the killing of civilians by security forces in an anti-insurgency operation in the Mon district of Nagaland.



Earlier in the day, various human rights and student groups from Nagaland held a candlelight vigil at Nagaland House in Delhi.



A day after the reported civilian killings by security forces, the state government on Sunday prohibited all mobile internet, data services, bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of Mon district with immediate effect.

Earlier in the day, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had demanded the repealing of AFSPA in the state.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday directed all agencies to ensure that "no such unfortunate incident recurs in future while undertaking operations against insurgents".The direction came in after a Monday morning meeting conducted by the MHA to review the situation arising out of the incident that left 14 civilians dead in a firing by security personnel in two separate incidents occurred on Saturday and Sunday and the death of security personnel in a mob attack in Tizit area of Mon district in Nagaland.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared the information while reading a statement on the ambush in Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

