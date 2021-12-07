Nagaland ambush: TMC delegation to meet Amit Shah in Parliament tomorrow

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): A delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on Wednesday at 3:45 pm over Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) issue in the wake of anti-insurgency operation that went awry in Mon district of Nagaland.

The delegation will also hand over a memorandum seeking compensation for families of those who died in an anti-insurgency incident.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio said that the state government has decided to write to the Centre appealing for the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), a law that gives sweeping powers to the army in troubled regions.

Nagaland will also call off the Hornbill Festival, an annual event that draws thousands of domestic and foreign tourists. Today was the sixth day of the signature 10-day event.

"We took a decision in the cabinet this morning asking the Government of India to repeal AFSPA, not only just from the state of Nagaland but from the whole northeast. We feel that it will be better if the government of India removes this act from the entire country because India is the biggest democratic country in the world and excessive powers to armed forces does not go well with the people and the country like India," said Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio.

The firing incident left 14 civilians dead by security personnel in two separate incidents that occurred on Saturday and Sunday and the death of security personnel in a mob attack in the Tizit area of Mon district in Nagaland.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday directed all agencies to ensure that "no such unfortunate incident recurs in future while undertaking operations against insurgents".

Earlier on Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah had termed the killing of civilians by security forces in Nagaland a "case of mistaken identity" and informed that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed with direction to submit its report on the unfortunate incident within one month.

On June 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the AFSPA in Nagaland for another six months. According to a notification by the MHA, the Act will remain in effect in Nagaland until December 31. (ANI)