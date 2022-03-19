Nagaland Assembly Budget session to begin tomorrow

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], March 18 (ANI): The weeklong Budget session of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly will commence from Saturday.

The business will commence with the customary address of the Governor of Nagaland, Jagdish Mukhi.



The budget session will begin on March 19 and will culminate on March 24.

On March 14, Mukhi addressed the August House on the opening day of the Budget Session 2022 of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

"Pleased to address the August House on the opening day of the Budget Session 2022 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. I am sure that the in-depth deliberations during this session will contribute immensely in preparing a roadmap for ushering in an era of progress and prosperity," Mukhi had tweeted on Monday. (ANI)

