Nagaland BJP chief calls Assam CM "Super CM"

Jorhat (Assam) [India], October 20 (ANI): On the inter-state border dispute between Nagaland and Assam, Nagaland Higher Education Minister and state BJP president Temjen Imna Along said that the issue will be resolved in the best interests of the people of both the states.

"The inter-state border issue between both neighbouring states will be resolved in the best interest of the people of both states," he said.

Calling the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma the "Super CM" Temjen Imna Along said, "Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has always played a pivotal role in fostering brotherhood and promoting unity amongst the North Eastern states of the country."

"Decades-long pending issue will be resolved under the dynamic leadership of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton," Temjen Imna Along said.



During his visit to Mariani in Assam's Jorhat district on Wednesday night, the Nagaland state BJP president said that the Assam CM has always cooperated with Nagaland and he has been trying to resolve the long pending issue.

"It is a sub-judice matter in the Supreme Court, but both the state governments are talking to resolve the issue. Now a peaceful environment has prevailed in the bordering areas of both states. We hope that the issue will be resolved," Temjen Imna Along said.

Assam and Nagaland share a 434-km long border and the boundary dispute between both states is more than six decades old.

"On July 31 last year, a meeting was held between the Chief Secretaries of both states with a view to de-escalating the tense situation prevailing in two locations in the Dessoi Valley Reserved Forest / Tsurangkong valley due to a stand-off between the armed forces of Assam and Nagaland and during the meeting both states decided that, the security personnel of both states will simultaneously move back from their present locations to their respective base camps and both states will monitor the area by surveillance using UAV and satellite imagery with a view to maintaining the status quo," read a resolution copy signed by the Chief Secretary of Assam and Nagaland.

In January this year, a Chief Minister-level meeting between both states was held and the Nagaland Chief Minister said, "both states are ready for an out-of-court settlement of their decades-old inter-state border dispute". (ANI)

