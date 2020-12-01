Nagaland celebrates 58th Statehood Day

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 1 (ANI): Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio celebrated 58th Statehood Day at Nagaland Civil Secretariat Plaza on Tuesday.

According to a press release, "On the occasion, the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, extended his warmest greetings to the people of the State and called to remember with gratitude the leaders, who by their sacrifices, foresightedness and determination ensured the creation of Nagaland with a special Constitutional provision as the 16th State of the Union of India."

CM said that the state government convened a consultative meeting on October 15, 2020, with all the representatives of all the tribal Hohos, civil society organisations, political parties, ex-parliamentarians and various public leaders on the Naga political issue. He added that a seven-point resolution was adopted unanimously and it acknowledged the sacrifices and contributions of the nationalist workers in the course of the Naga political journey and urged the Naga political groups to honour and respect the Covenant of Reconciliation and maintain the sanctity of non-violence in letter and spirit for a shared Naga future as members of one Naga family.



On preparations for combating the pandemic, Rio said that the State government took every possible step to further develop and improve our entire health infrastructure. He said that the State Government managed to go from a State with nil testing capacity to 2,600-3,000 testing capacity per day.

"The number of ventilators in the State has been increased from 14 to 145 and 110 departmental ambulances. There also has been an increase in the strength of the healthcare workers through the recruitment of 109 medical doctors, 5 dental surgeons, 129 nurses, 6 research scientists, 6 laboratory technicians for BSL Laboratories, 10 OT technicians and 13 ECG technicians, and the appointment of 21 AYUSH doctors and 129 nurses is nearing completion. Further, a new Cath Lab has been installed in CIHSR Dimapur and a new Medical College is also being established in Mon," he added.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Rio said that the tourism department has outlined several strategies for the revival of the tourism industry in Nagaland in a safe and sustainable manner thereby promoting it as a 'safe destination'. Furthermore, the department with the government of Nagaland is celebrating the 21st edition of Annual Hornbill Festival 2020 in a virtual mode only, a first of its kind for the State.

The Chief Minister conveyed special wishes to the people of Noklak district, the youngest district of the State, on the occasion of the Statehood Day. He said that the State has been able to build good capabilities in every sector, and the unified response in combating COVID-19 is a testimony of it. He also said that there are many developmental areas and sectors, where a lot remains to be done and needs persistent efforts to ensure that Nagaland is at par with the rest of the States in the country. (ANI)

