Nagaland Chief minister condemns 'killing of civilians', announces SIT probe

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 5 (ANI): Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday ordered a high-level probe into the reported killings of civilians by security forces in Oting village in the Mon district of the state.

In a tweet this morning, the chief minister informed about the "unfortunate incident" that led to the "killing of civilians" in the village while appealing for calm.

"The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections," chief minister Rio posted on Twitter.



Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Mon district on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces who suspected them to be terrorists.

Reportedly, irked villagers torched vehicles of security forces and some people were reportedly shot when security forces opened fire to control the irate mob.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

