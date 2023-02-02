हिंदी खबर
Two arrested accused with seized alcohol (Photo/ANI)
Nagaland CID unit arrests two persons for carrying illegal alcohol

ANI | Updated: Feb 02, 2023 11:51 IST


Dimapur (Nagaland) [India], February 2 (ANI): Two persons were arrested for transporting illegal alcohol and 57 cases of assorted Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) were seized from their two vehicles which were also impounded, police said.

The Dimapur CID unit officials on Wednesday seized two vehicles, a Gypsy and Scorpio carrying illicit liquor while conducting an operation in Dimapur.
The accused were transporting the alcohol from Assam to Dimapur, the police said.
Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

