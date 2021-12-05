Nagaland civilian killings: Internet, SMS services suspended in Mon district, SIT to probe

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 5 (ANI): A day after the reported civilian killings in Nagaland's Mon district by security forces, the State government on Sunday prohibited all mobile internet, data services, bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of Mon district with immediate effect.

A notification issued by the Home Department, Government of Nagaland, read, "Whereas, there is apprehension of grave law and order problems in Mon District, Nagaland owing to the prevailing situation created by firing incidents today, leading to the death of several persons in Tiru Oting village area under Tizit and Naginimora sub-divisions."

It further said, "Whereas Short Message Service (SMS), Whatsapp, Facebook, and other social media platforms could be used for spreading of rumours, fake news, and for circulating inflammatory texts, pictures, videos etc. which may inflame passions and thus exacerbate the law and order situation."

As per the notification, the decision has been taken to prevent the misuse of the above-mentioned media from whipping up tension in the district, and further in order to prevent a breach of the public peace and tranquillity, and for maintaining law and order.

"I, Abhijit Sinha, Home Commissioner, Nagaland, hereby promulgate this notification under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to prohibit the Mobile Internet/ Data Service/Bulk SMS of all the Service Providers in the entire area of the Mon District with immediate effect till further orders," read the notification.



"Any violation of this promulgation shall be punishable under Section 188 CrPC, and also under the relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885," it added.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday ordered a high-level probe into the reported killings of civilians by security forces in Oting village in the Mon district of the state.

"The unfortunate incident leading to the killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families and speedy recovery of those injured. High-level SIT will investigate and justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections", Rio tweeted today.

Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Mon district on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them to be terrorists.

Reportedly, irked villagers torched vehicles of security forces and some people were reportedly shot when security forces opened fire to control the irate mob.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

